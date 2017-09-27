'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Joins Jesse Williams in Taking a Knee (Photo)

Jesse Williams has been one of the most outspoken voices in Hollywood in the fight to end racial injustice in America and the cast of Grey’s Anatomy is joining him in taking a knee.

The stars of the ABC are showing solidarity with NFL players who have taken a knee during the National Anthem while protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

“…and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice,” Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes captioned a photo of her, Jesse, and Ellen Pompeo on the set of the show’s 300th episode.

“We kneel because we are supposed to be one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” Ellen captioned a picture on her account.