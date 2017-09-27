Top Stories
Hugh Hefner Dead - 'Playboy' Founder Dead at 91

Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91 years old, Playboy confirmed in a press release on Wednesday (September 27).

Hugh launched Playboy magazine in 1953, which became an iconic global brand.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises,” his son Cooper Hefner said in a statement.

Hugh peacefully passed away due to natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones.

Our thoughts are with Hugh‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

