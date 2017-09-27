Ike Barinholtz to Direct & Star in Upcoming Thriller 'The Oath'

Ike Barinholtz is gearing up to make his feature film directorial debut!

The 40-year-old The Mindy Project star will direct and star in the upcoming satirical thriller The Oath, which he also wrote.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ike Barinholtz

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is “set in a politically divided America where citizens have to take an oath of loyalty, focuses on a man has to make it through the Thanksgiving holiday without destroying his family.”

The Oath will be produced by QC Entertainment, the same production company that produced Get Out.