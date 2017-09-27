Jane Fonda Reflects on Megyn Kelly's Awkward Plastic Surgery Question: 'It's A Weird Thing to Bring Up'

Jane Fonda is reacting to Megyn Kelly‘s questions about plastic surgery.

Following the interview on Wednesday morning (September 27), the screen legend and Our Souls at Night co-star Robert Redford visited ET Canada, where she was asked about the awkward exchange earlier that morning.

When asked if she found Megyn‘s question about plastic surgery shocking, Jane said: “A little bit. Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time and Bob is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up, whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not. I have and I’ve talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question.”

Robert was also asked about the exchange: “I think Jane didn’t want to go there,” he said.

“I think she didn’t want to have the show turn into about her, her surgery or her look. It was about the quality of the performance…I wasn’t paying a lot of attention,” he added lightheartedly.

Watch Jane and Robert address the question below!