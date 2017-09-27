Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Megyn Kelly tried to ask Jane Fonda about plastic surgery during a Today show interview on Wednesday (September 27), and she quickly shut her down.

“You, you’ve been an example to everyone, on how to age beautifully and with strength. And unapologetically,” Megyn said. “You admit you had work done. I think it’s to your credit. You look amazing. I read you felt you’re not proud to admit you had work done, why not?’

“We really want to talk about that now?” Jane responded.

“Well, one of the things people think about when they look at you, is how amazing you look,” Megyn answered.

“Thanks. Good attitude. Good posture. Take care of myself,” Jane responded, then masterfully changed the subject: “Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery.”

The awkward interaction came just one day after Debra Messing admitted she regretted going on Megyn‘s show.

Watch the moment, starting at 1:30 below.