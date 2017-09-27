Jared Leto Addresses Rumors of Giving Weird Gifts as The Joker on 'Suicide Squad' Set!

Jared Leto is speaking out about his Suicide Squad experience!

The 45-year-old actor, who currently stars in Blade Runner 2049, visited SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday (September 27), where he guested on Entertainment Weekly Radio in New York City.

During the show, which airs Thursday (October 5) at 6 pm EST, Jared addressed rumors that surfaced last year about some unusual items he gifted to the Suicide Squad cast as The Joker.

“There were some thing that were mentioned, like gifts, and the fact that I was giving used condoms to people…which was not true,” Jared explained.

“It was not true. What are you going to do at that moment? It doesn’t matter how loud you shout or hold up a sign with your pants off in Times Square, people are going to go with the story they want to run. It just wasn’t true.”

“I gave wrap gifts to everyone. On set, we were all laughing. People were thrilled to give them. You know, whatever the Joker would give was the idea. I didn’t even really put them together – it was my team and my assistant, and we were having fun with it, and it was really touching.”

Watch Jared address the rumors below!