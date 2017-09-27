Top Stories
Jane Fonda Shuts Down Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions (Video)

Kim Kardashian Slams Fake News Stories & Sources 'Confirming' Details

Meet the 18 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Tonight!

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 9:41 pm

Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B & More to Perform at 'Tidal X: Brooklyn' Charity Event - See the Lineup!

Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and tons of other superstars are hitting the stage for a great cause!

On Wednesday (September 27), Tidal announced the line-up for their third annual Tidal X: Brooklyn event, hosted by Angie Martinez, which is happening on October 17 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Other guest performers include DJ Khaled, Kaskade, Chris Brown, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Yo Gotti, Daddy Yankee, A$AP Ferg, Fifth Harmony, Vic Mensa, Willow Smith, Iggy Azalea, Jessie Reyez and Mack Wilds.

This year’s event is being held to raise awareness and funds for organizations that support relief and recovery for those affected by natural disaster including Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico.

One hundred percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to organizations including The Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico and more.

For ticket info, head to Tidal.com.
