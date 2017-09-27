Jessica Alba, will.i.am & Gwyneth Paltrow Have a Roadside Rave in 'Carpool Karaoke' - Watch Now!

Put Jessica Alba, will.i.am and Gwyneth Paltrow in a car, and guess what happens? A nonstop dance party!

In a new teaser for the Apple Music version of Carpool Karaoke (which does not feature James Corden), Jessica, Will and Gwyneth hop a ride together and discuss old school raves before busting out into a rendition of the Black Eyed Peas hit, “I Gotta Feeling.”

“Can we rave in the car right now?” Gwyneth asks her passengers before pulling over on the street.

Watch the trio turn the Carpool Karaoke car into a rave below!