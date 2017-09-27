Jimmy Fallon Plays 'This Is Us' Sound Guy Who Can't Stop Crying - Watch Here!

In celebration of the season two premiere of This Is Us, Jimmy Fallon delivered a hilarious sketch inspired by the hit show on last night’s (September 26) episode of The Tonight Show!

In the sketch, the 43-year-old host portrays a very emotional boom operator who just can’t keep it together on the set of This Is Us.

SNL‘s Mikey Day joins Jimmy as the episode’s director, who tries to film a scene with Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz. As Chrissy‘s character Kate begins blaming herself for their dad’s death, Jimmy‘s Dale begins ruining the take by bawling into the boom.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying on the set,” Jimmy shouts after disrupting more than 21 takes and almost getting into a fight with Chrissy for calling her a “diva.”

By the end, the whole team breaks down in sobs – Watch the hilarious bit below!



‘This Is Us’ Sound Guy Can’t Stop Crying