Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 10:40 am

Justin Timberlake May Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2018 (Report)

Justin Timberlake may have landed the Super Bowl Halftime gig!

Us Weekly reports that the 36-year-old entertainer is “finalizing” a deal to perform at the show on February 4, live from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“As of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers,” the insider said. Justin has had many famous collaborators over the years, so fans could potentially expect some guests if things change.

Justin has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show before – and it turned into an extremely controversial moment. At the 2004 Super Bowl, Justin pulled off a part of Janet Jackson‘s outfit to reveal her breast.

  • Nurse Shadie

    Seriously? This is really annoying, JT is great but considering the incident with Janet Jackson where she was the one blacklisted it’s in such poor taste. Unless… he brings Janet to the stage.