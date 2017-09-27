Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 12:02 am

Karl Urban & Katee Sackhoff Couple Up for Afternoon Date

Karl Urban & Katee Sackhoff Couple Up for Afternoon Date

Karl Urban and Katee Sackhoff enjoy the warm weather as they step out on Tuesday afternoon (September 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The cute couple kept things cool and casual as they spent the afternoon shopping and grabbing lunch together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karl Urban

Karl recently took to Instagram to share a cute photo of himself and Katee through a security camera while they did some shopping.

“WANTED. For shoplifting. Do you recognize these suspects ?” Karl captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban) on

Just Jared on Facebook
karl urban katee sackhoff couple up for afternoon date 01
karl urban katee sackhoff couple up for afternoon date 02
karl urban katee sackhoff couple up for afternoon date 03
karl urban katee sackhoff couple up for afternoon date 04
karl urban katee sackhoff couple up for afternoon date 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Karl Urban, Kate Sackhoff

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Pippa Martin-St_Onge

    who?

  • Koos

    her breasts are made for breakfasts!!