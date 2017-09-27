Kate Hudson Wears Hat to Cover Buzz Cut at Fabletics Event

Kate Hudson shows off her radiant smile while attending the launch of the Fashion Targets Breast Cancer campaign hosted by Fabletics on Tuesday (September 26) in Torrance, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress, who covered up her new buzz cut with a hat, is the FTBC ambassador for the month of October for the second year.

Fabletics launched a FTBC-branded capsule collection to celebrate the partnership.

“A HUGE thank you to everyone who came out tonight to celebrate our Fashion Targets Breast Cancer collection for October!” Kate wrote on her Instagram account. “So happy to collaborate again with @CFDA to bring awareness and help fund breast cancer research as well as help low income and immigrant women get the preventative testing or necessary treatment if diagnosed.”

