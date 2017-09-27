Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 1:35 am

Kate Hudson Wears Hat to Cover Buzz Cut at Fabletics Event

Kate Hudson Wears Hat to Cover Buzz Cut at Fabletics Event

Kate Hudson shows off her radiant smile while attending the launch of the Fashion Targets Breast Cancer campaign hosted by Fabletics on Tuesday (September 26) in Torrance, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress, who covered up her new buzz cut with a hat, is the FTBC ambassador for the month of October for the second year.

Fabletics launched a FTBC-branded capsule collection to celebrate the partnership.

“A HUGE thank you to everyone who came out tonight to celebrate our Fashion Targets Breast Cancer collection for October!” Kate wrote on her Instagram account. “So happy to collaborate again with @CFDA to bring awareness and help fund breast cancer research as well as help low income and immigrant women get the preventative testing or necessary treatment if diagnosed.”

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

15+ pictures inside of Kate Hudson attending the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
kate hudson fabletics launch 01
kate hudson fabletics launch 02
kate hudson fabletics launch 03
kate hudson fabletics launch 04
kate hudson fabletics launch 05
kate hudson fabletics launch 06
kate hudson fabletics launch 07
kate hudson fabletics launch 08
kate hudson fabletics launch 09
kate hudson fabletics launch 10
kate hudson fabletics launch 11
kate hudson fabletics launch 12
kate hudson fabletics launch 13
kate hudson fabletics launch 14
kate hudson fabletics launch 15

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Hudson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr