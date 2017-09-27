Kate Winslet Plays the Whisper Challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Here!

Kate Winslet put on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones over her ears to play the “Whisper Challenge” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (September 26) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress took turns trying to guess random song titles and lyrics for big hits like Rick Astley‘s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” TLC‘s “Waterfalls” and Katy Perry‘s “I Kissed A Girl.”

Kate also promoted her latest film The Mountain Between Us and explained how she and her co-star Idris Elba pulled off a stunt where she had to do several takes of falling through ice into freezing water.

That same evening, Kate joined director Hany Abu-Assad and film editor Lee Percy at a special screening for The Mountain Between Us held at the Time Inc. Screening Room.



Singing Whisper Challenge with Kate Winslet

