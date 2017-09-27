Top Stories
Wed, 27 September 2017 at 9:16 am

Kate Winslet Plays the Whisper Challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Here!

Kate Winslet Plays the Whisper Challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Here!

Kate Winslet put on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones over her ears to play the “Whisper Challenge” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (September 26) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress took turns trying to guess random song titles and lyrics for big hits like Rick Astley‘s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” TLC‘s “Waterfalls” and Katy Perry‘s “I Kissed A Girl.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Winslet

Kate also promoted her latest film The Mountain Between Us and explained how she and her co-star Idris Elba pulled off a stunt where she had to do several takes of falling through ice into freezing water.

That same evening, Kate joined director Hany Abu-Assad and film editor Lee Percy at a special screening for The Mountain Between Us held at the Time Inc. Screening Room.


Singing Whisper Challenge with Kate Winslet

Click inside to watch the rest of Kate Winslet’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Kate Winslet Cut Off a Family Friend’s Ear

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba Pulled Off a Terrifying Ice Stunt in Sub-Zero Temps
