Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 10:20 am

Kim Kardashian Slams Fake News Stories & Sources 'Confirming' Details About Her Family

Kim Kardashian is tired of all the fake news stories floating around.

The 36-year-old reality superstar posted on Twitter moments ago about fake stories spreading.

“People who supposedly work with us “confirming” details they know nothing about! Especially when we havent even communicated with them SMH,” she tweeted. Kim could possibly be referencing stories having to do with Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy news and/or Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy news.

Kim fired back yesterday after a fake story emerged about her reacting to Kylie‘s pregnancy.

Read Kim’s tweets below…
