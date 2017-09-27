Kit Harington Hits the Red Carpet Amid Engagement News!

Kit Harington is all smiles while walking the carpet at the Gunpowder preview screening on Tuesday (September 26) at BAFTA in London, England.

The 30-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Liv Tyler and Edward Holcroft.

It was reported that same day that Kit and his longtime love Rose Leslie, who he worked with on Game of Thrones, are engaged!

By the look of the smile on Kit‘s face, he definitely is in a great mood!

FYI: Liv is wearing an Elie Saab outfit.

