Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 2:09 am

Kit Harington Hits the Red Carpet Amid Engagement News!

Kit Harington Hits the Red Carpet Amid Engagement News!

Kit Harington is all smiles while walking the carpet at the Gunpowder preview screening on Tuesday (September 26) at BAFTA in London, England.

The 30-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Liv Tyler and Edward Holcroft.

It was reported that same day that Kit and his longtime love Rose Leslie, who he worked with on Game of Thrones, are engaged!

By the look of the smile on Kit‘s face, he definitely is in a great mood!

FYI: Liv is wearing an Elie Saab outfit.

15+ pictures inside of Kit Harington and Liv Tyler at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 01
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 02
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 03
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 04
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 05
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 06
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 07
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 08
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 09
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 10
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 11
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 12
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 13
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 14
kit harington hits the red carpet amid engagement news 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Edward Holcroft, Kit Harington, Liv Tyler

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr