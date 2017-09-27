Kit Harington & Rose Leslie's Engagement Confirmed in Wedding Announcement!

An official announcement was made in The Times confirming Rose Leslie and Kit Harington‘s engagement!

The announcement was made under the names Mr K.C. (Kit Catesby) Harington and Miss R.E. (Rose Eleanor) Leslie, and it read, “The engagement is announced between, Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

It was revealed yesterday that sources had confirmed the engagement, but no official word was made until today with this announcement.

See the announcement here.

Congrats to the happy couple!