Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Pack on the PDA at Paris Soccer Game

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima having the best time in the City of Lights!

The 38-year-old reality star and her 23-year-old model boyfriend were spotted sharing a couple of kisses during a soccer match on Wednesday night (September 27) in Paris, France.

Earlier that day, Kourtney and Younes enjoyed an afternoon of shopping together as they stepped out for the day.

This is the first time Kourtney has returned to Paris since Kim Kardashian‘s robbery last year.

