Wed, 27 September 2017 at 11:48 pm

Larry David & Cheryl Hines Premiere 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9 in NYC

Larry David is joined by his TV wife Cheryl Hines at the season nine premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm on Wednesday night (September 27) at the SVA Theater in New York City.

The stars of the show were joined at the premiere of their hit HBO comedy by fellow co-stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, and J.B. Smoove.

Other stars at the event included Cheryl‘s husband Robert Kennedy Jr, Andrew Rannells, Jake Lacy, Rachael Harris, John Oliver, Rebecca Creskoff, and Keegan Michael Key.

Season nine of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres on Sunday, October 1 on HBO.

