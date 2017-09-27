Larry David & Cheryl Hines Premiere 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 9 in NYC

Larry David is joined by his TV wife Cheryl Hines at the season nine premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm on Wednesday night (September 27) at the SVA Theater in New York City.

The stars of the show were joined at the premiere of their hit HBO comedy by fellow co-stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, and J.B. Smoove.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cheryl Hines

Other stars at the event included Cheryl‘s husband Robert Kennedy Jr, Andrew Rannells, Jake Lacy, Rachael Harris, John Oliver, Rebecca Creskoff, and Keegan Michael Key.

Season nine of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres on Sunday, October 1 on HBO.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the Curb Your Enthusiasm premiere…