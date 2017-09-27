Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 11:52 am

Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Sudden Rise to Fame: 'I Am Not Betty Cooper'

Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Sudden Rise to Fame: 'I Am Not Betty Cooper'

Lili Reinhart looks stunning in a shoot from W Magazine‘s website, online now.

Here’s what the 21-year-old Riverdale actress had to share with the mag:

On her sudden rise to fame: “The show took off in such a way that fame followed very quickly after, and it wasn’t really a smooth transition,. It was just kind of like, ‘Bam.’ It wasn’t a bad thing, but all a sudden, I’m doing all these things and a year ago, I was just starting to film season one, and two years ago, I was living in North Carolina with my parents.”

On moving to LA by herself at 18: “I remember looking at my bank account and seeing all of this money that I had saved acting over the course of many years just gone. I had so much anxiety booking work, and I spent almost five months holed up in this bedroom in this house just feeling anxious, waiting for my next audition, and not doing anything else. It was the most miserable time of my life.”

On her first opinions of her co-stars: “I thought KJ [Apa] was so hot, so charming. I had seen Cole [Sprouse] and Camila [Mendes] at the studio test, and thought Cami was so beautiful. It’s funny, I don’t really remember having an opinion on Cole, to be honest. Of course, I had grown up watching [The Suite Life] but I wasn’t really starstruck. He just seemed like this really attractive, normal guy.”

On feeling like she lets fans down: “When people come up and ask for pictures, it’s like, of course. And sometimes I am in a terrible mood, but I’ll still do it, and then I do feel like, ‘What if that fan experience was a let down for them and I wasn’t as exciting in person?’ But I am not Betty Cooper. I’m always going to try to be as happy and grateful to fans, but I’m also just trying to live my life. I don’t have an on switch all of the time. It’s something that I am getting used to, or trying to. I don’t know how anyone can get used to that.”

For more from Lili, visit WMagazine.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
lili reinhard w magazine 01
lili reinhard w magazine 02

Photos: Daria Kobayashi Ritch at Jones Management for W Magazine
Posted to: Lili Reinhart, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr