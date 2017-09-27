Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Sudden Rise to Fame: 'I Am Not Betty Cooper'

Lili Reinhart looks stunning in a shoot from W Magazine‘s website, online now.

On her sudden rise to fame: “The show took off in such a way that fame followed very quickly after, and it wasn’t really a smooth transition,. It was just kind of like, ‘Bam.’ It wasn’t a bad thing, but all a sudden, I’m doing all these things and a year ago, I was just starting to film season one, and two years ago, I was living in North Carolina with my parents.”

On moving to LA by herself at 18: “I remember looking at my bank account and seeing all of this money that I had saved acting over the course of many years just gone. I had so much anxiety booking work, and I spent almost five months holed up in this bedroom in this house just feeling anxious, waiting for my next audition, and not doing anything else. It was the most miserable time of my life.”

On her first opinions of her co-stars: “I thought KJ [Apa] was so hot, so charming. I had seen Cole [Sprouse] and Camila [Mendes] at the studio test, and thought Cami was so beautiful. It’s funny, I don’t really remember having an opinion on Cole, to be honest. Of course, I had grown up watching [The Suite Life] but I wasn’t really starstruck. He just seemed like this really attractive, normal guy.”

On feeling like she lets fans down: “When people come up and ask for pictures, it’s like, of course. And sometimes I am in a terrible mood, but I’ll still do it, and then I do feel like, ‘What if that fan experience was a let down for them and I wasn’t as exciting in person?’ But I am not Betty Cooper. I’m always going to try to be as happy and grateful to fans, but I’m also just trying to live my life. I don’t have an on switch all of the time. It’s something that I am getting used to, or trying to. I don’t know how anyone can get used to that.”

