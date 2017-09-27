Lorde Gets Major Praise From Khalid After Kicking Off 'Melodrama' World Tour

Lorde did not disappoint on night one of her Melodrama World Tour!

The 20-year-old singer commanded the crowd at the O2 Apollo Manchester on Tuesday (September 26) in Manchester, England.

She donned a moon-printed catsuit underneath a black jumpsuit with a corset top.

“Channeling the spirits 🌙,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself, in which she is also wearing a wide-brimmed hat and leather boots to complete the outfit.

“First Melo World Tour show tonight in Manchester,” she added. “Love you all so much. thankyou for making my life extra bright. 💫”

Khalid, who performed the remix version of “Homemade Dynamite” with Lorde at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend, was also there to support her at her opening night show.

“I just saw my favorite show ever,” he tweeted afterward. “Thank you so much for everything @lorde you’re the definition of a star!”

Check out Lorde‘s North American tour dates here, and see her Manchester Apollo set list below. (via Manchester Evening News)

I just saw my favorite show ever. Thank you so much for everything @lorde you're the definition of a star! — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 26, 2017

1. “Magnets”

2. “Tennis Court”

3. “Hard Feelings”

4. “Buzzcut Season”

5. “Sober”

6. “The Louvre”

7. “Ribs”

8. “Liability”

9. “Liability (Reprise)”

10. “A World Alone”

11. “In The Air Tonight” (Phil Collins cover)

12. “Supercut”

13. “Royals”

14. “Perfect Places”

15. “Team”

16. “Green Light”

Encore

17. “Loveless”