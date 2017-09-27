Madison Beer Opens Up About Her Gay Grandfather & Celebrating Pride

Madison Beer strikes a pose for the latest issue of our online magazine RAW!

Here’s what the 18-year-old “Dead” singer had to share with the mag:

On her grandfather’s boyfriend of 20 years recently passing away: “I was just talking about it yesterday with London Pride. My grandfather’s gay and he’s never come out. He lived his whole life in fear, scared of what people would think because it was so unaccepted back then by everyone. And it was obviously illegal. So I was just saying how beautiful it is that times are really changing and even though there’s still people out there that are ignorant and are against people loving who they want to love, it’s awesome to see so many people come together in a city no matter where in the world it is.”

On what happened to her tongue after watching A Christmas Story when she was younger: “(laughs) I was like five or six, and I was left home alone with my nanny and my parents were out to eat dinner. I watched A Christmas Story and there’s a scene where the kid sticks his tongue to the pole and they can’t get it off, and for whatever possessed me to think, ‘Oh my God, I should do that.’ I went to my freezer. I literally can see the picture perfectly and I hope this refrigerator is burning in hell right now. It’s the worst refrigerator ever! (laughs) It was just a little ice box, it was freezing, I went and stuck my tongue to it–like to the point where I literally couldn’t get it off. And I started screaming for the housekeeper. She came upstairs and she thought that I got electrocuted. (laughs) I don’t know why she thought I got electrocuted, and she grabbed me and pulled me off, and I’m not joking, it’s disgusting. Like, layers of my tongue came off and I was gushing blood, so much blood that it was insane and it was so bad. I really don’t recommend sticking your tongue to a freezer anytime soon. 1/10 literally.”

