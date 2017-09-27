Madonna Promotes MDNA Skincare Line, Hits Comedy Cellar with Amy Schumer for Stand-Up Debut!

Madonna is all smiles as she rocks a red dress while making her way inside Barneys New York on Madison Avenue on Tuesday (September 26) in New York City.

The 59-year-old entertainer then switched into a French maid inspired ensemble to greet fans at her MDNA Skin launch. Madonna happily interacted with the crowd as she discussed her new skin care line.

That same evening, Madonna took the stage alongside her pal Amy Schumer at New York’s legendary Comedy Cellar.

Madonna posted several pics from the surprise appearance on Instagram, including one in which she’s standing next to Amy, 36, writing “And the next minute i was tagging along with @amyschumer at @nycomedycellar Making my stand up debut! What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry thank you Amy!”



We'd like to thank @nyccomedycellar for taking a chance on our new act A post shared by @amyschumer on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

FYI: Madonna is wearing a Roland Mouret dress outside of Barneys New York.