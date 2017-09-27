Mandy Moore's Ex Husband Ryan Adams Tweeted Her After 'This Is Us' Premiere

Ryan Adams tweeted his ex wife Mandy Moore just as This Is Us wrapped up its season two premiere last night.

It started when Mandy tweeted at her followers at the end of the very emotional episode, “How’s everyone doing?? You with us? #ThisIsUs”

Then, Ryan tweeted back, “Always! Rooting for you. #thisisus”

Mandy and Ryan got married back in 2009 and split up in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in June of 2016 and she’s now engaged to Taylor Goldsmith.

