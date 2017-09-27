Top Stories
Jane Fonda Shuts Down Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions (Video)

Jane Fonda Shuts Down Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions (Video)

Kim Kardashian Slams Fake News Stories &amp; Sources 'Confirming' Details

Kim Kardashian Slams Fake News Stories & Sources 'Confirming' Details

Meet the 18 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Tonight!

Meet the 18 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Tonight!

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 5:44 pm

Meghan Trainor Is Writing Music for a New ABC Girl Group Drama!

Meghan Trainor Is Writing Music for a New ABC Girl Group Drama!

One year after taking the world by storm with smashes like “No” and “Me Too,” Meghan Trainor is now gearing up to put some of her “Bass” into the TV scene!

The Grammy Award-winning 23-year-old singer-songwriter is executive producing and writing original music for an upcoming girl group drama at ABC called Broken Record, according to THR.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Trainor

The show will focus on a group called The Candies, who reunite nearly a decade after their split and navigate the music scene together.

Broken Record was developed based on an original idea by Danny Rose (Cougar Town, Scorpion).

We can’t wait to hear Meghan‘s musical contributions!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Apega; Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Meghan Trainor

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr