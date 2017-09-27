Meghan Trainor Is Writing Music for a New ABC Girl Group Drama!

One year after taking the world by storm with smashes like “No” and “Me Too,” Meghan Trainor is now gearing up to put some of her “Bass” into the TV scene!

The Grammy Award-winning 23-year-old singer-songwriter is executive producing and writing original music for an upcoming girl group drama at ABC called Broken Record, according to THR.

The show will focus on a group called The Candies, who reunite nearly a decade after their split and navigate the music scene together.

Broken Record was developed based on an original idea by Danny Rose (Cougar Town, Scorpion).

We can’t wait to hear Meghan‘s musical contributions!