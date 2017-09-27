Michelle Williams In Talks for 'Venom' with Tom Hardy!

Michelle Williams is reportedly in talks to join Tom Hardy‘s Spider-Man villain spinoff movie, Venom!

The 37-year-old actress would reportedly play a district attorney, who also might be Tom‘s love interest, Variety reports. Riz Ahmed has also been rumored for the movie.

The film is set to be released on October 5, 2018. No plot details or additional casting has been revealed at this time.

The character of Eddie Brock/Venom has been seen on the big screen before! Topher Grace played the famous villain in Spider-Man 3 back in 2007.