Priyanka Chopra to Be Honored at Variety’s Power of Women

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 3:00 am

Priyanka Chopra waves to the cameras while exiting LAX Airport on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old Quantico actress is set to be honored at the Variety Power of Women luncheon next month.

Priyanka will be honored for her work with UNICEF and the other honorees are Kelly Clarkson (QX Super School), Patty Jenkins (Anti-Recidivism Coalition), Michelle Pfeiffer (Environmental Working Group), and Octavia Spencer (City Year).

“We are once again honored to partner with Lifetime to present our Power of Women event,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer of Variety. “At the heart of this event is a desire to promote the importance of philanthropy within the entertainment community. This year’s honorees are passionate and inspiring women working to help shine a light on causes important to them. We hope it inspires others to do the same.”
