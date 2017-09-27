Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Photo of Son Tennessee on His Birthday!

Reese Witherspoon is pretty in pink as she heads to a meeting on Tuesday morning (September 26) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 41-year-old actress wore pieces from her Draper James collection as she spent the day running around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherpoon

The day before, Reese was spotted getting in an early morning workout before looking chic in a navy and white dress for a day at the office.

Reese also recently took to Instagram to share a super cute photo of her son Tennessee on his 5th birthday!

Happy Birthday to my littlest guy , Tennessee! 🌈☀️❤️Everyday you bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and beautiful laugh. I love you so much! 🎉 #feeling5 #HBD A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

10+ pictures inside of Reese Witherspoon stepping out…