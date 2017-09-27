Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Photo of Son Tennessee on His Birthday!
Reese Witherspoon is pretty in pink as she heads to a meeting on Tuesday morning (September 26) in Santa Monica, Calif.
The 41-year-old actress wore pieces from her Draper James collection as she spent the day running around town.
The day before, Reese was spotted getting in an early morning workout before looking chic in a navy and white dress for a day at the office.
Reese also recently took to Instagram to share a super cute photo of her son Tennessee on his 5th birthday!
