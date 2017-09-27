Rob Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Suing Blac Chyna for Assault, Battery & Vandalism

Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are now engaged in a legal battle with Rob‘s former fiance, Blac Chyna.

Rob and Kylie are suing Chyna for assault, battery and vandalism according to legal documents obtained by People.

In the complaint filed on Wednesday (September 27), the two claim that Chyna’s relationship and decision to have a baby was “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family.”

According to the documents, Chyna allegedly tried to choke Rob with an iPhone charging cable while intoxicated, and also hit him in the head and face in a December 2016 brawl.

Rob claims that Chyna trashed the home they were renting from Kylie Jenner, doing more than $100,000 of damage.

In the lawsuit, Rob also claims Chyna threw a chair at his car and struck him with a metal rod. He alleges that the showdown was a factor in the cancellation of their E! reality show, Rob & Chyna.

Chyna has not yet made a statement about the lawsuit.