Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 1:11 am

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Step Out for Lunch Date

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Step Out for Lunch Date

Scott Disick leads rumored girlfriend Sofia Richie out of a restaurant after grabbing lunch together on Tuesday afternoon (September 26) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 34-year-old reality TV star and the 19-year-old model both went comfy in sweats as they enjoyed a quiet afternoon date.

Scott and Sofia have been spending lots of time together over the past few weeks. The two were spotted showing off some major PDA while they vacationed in Miami over the weekend.

Later that same day, Sofia was spotted with one of Scott‘s bodyguards running errands around town.

