Scotty McCreery Gets Engaged to Longtime Love Gabi Dugal!

Scotty McCreery is officially engaged to his girlfriend Gabi Dugal!

The 23-year-old American Idol champion popped the question to his longtime love while on a hike in one of their favorite places near Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

Scotty and Gabi, who is a pediatric cardiac nurse at Duke University, have been dating for over five years and have known each other since kindergarten.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened. Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife,” Scotty said in a statement.

Congratulations Scotty and Gabi!