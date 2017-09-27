Top Stories
Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Kim Kardashian Slams Fake News Stories &amp; Sources 'Confirming' Details About Her Family

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 2:38 pm

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Share a Kiss While Filming in Central Park

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Share a Kiss While Filming in Central Park

Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet got up close and personal on the set of their upcoming Woody Allen film!

The “Fetish” singer and the Call Me By Your Name actor were spotted sharing a passionate kiss in the rain on Tuesday afternoon (September 26) in Central Park in New York City.

Not much is known about the untitled project yet, but Selena and Timothee look like they will be playing lovers on screen!

The following day (September 27), Selena was spotted as she headed out of her apartment to run some errands in a super cute yellow top.

Also pictured: Timothee on set with Elle Fanning on Monday (September 26) in NYC.
Photos: Backgrid , WENN
Posted to: Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet

