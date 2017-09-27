Top Stories
Wed, 27 September 2017 at 2:57 pm

Sofia Vergara Gives Stephen Colbert Her Underwear on 'Late Show' - Watch Here!

Sofia Vergara Gives Stephen Colbert Her Underwear on 'Late Show' - Watch Here!

Sofia Vergara made an appearance on Tuesday (September 26) night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and could not stop talking about her underwear.

The 45-year-old Modern Family star gifted Stephen a pair of underwear, but it wasn’t just any old pair of underwear – it’s underwear from Sofia‘s brand new subscription service called EBY (Empowered By You).

The company delivers women’s underwear, and 10% of net sales go toward microfinance loans for female entrepreneurs.

The following day, Sofia was spotted making her way inside Good Morning America to promote the latest season of Modern Family, which makes its return to ABC tonight (September 27).


Sofia Vergara Gives Stephen Her Underwear
Photos: Startraksphoto.com, CBS
