Survivor Fall 2017 - Who Went Home on 'Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers' Premiere Episode Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

One player was voted out during tonight’s (September 27) premiere episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!

This season was filmed between April and May of this year in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, and the 18 castaways were split between three tribes: the Levu tribe (Heroes), the Soko tribe (Healers) and the Yawa tribe (Hustlers).

Who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers…

During the first episode, Ryan gave the Super Immunity Idol to Chrissy. She could have saved Katrina with the idol, but she didn’t.

In fact, she voted her out!