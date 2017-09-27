Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 12:50 pm

'Terminator 6' Gets 2019 Release Date!

'Terminator 6' Gets 2019 Release Date!

The Terminator is returning!

The sixth installment of the movie franchise has officially been announced for July 26, 2019, Variety reports.

It was revealed that Linda Hamilton, the original actress who played Sarah Connor, will be returning for the sixth movie! No other casting has been announced. Arnold Schwarzenegger will also be reprising his role as the cyborg.

No additional casting or plot details have been revealed at this time. Deadpool‘s Tim Miller will direct and James Cameron will be producing the new movie. Stay tuned for more info!

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: terminator

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr