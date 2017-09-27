'Terminator 6' Gets 2019 Release Date!

The Terminator is returning!

The sixth installment of the movie franchise has officially been announced for July 26, 2019, Variety reports.

It was revealed that Linda Hamilton, the original actress who played Sarah Connor, will be returning for the sixth movie! No other casting has been announced. Arnold Schwarzenegger will also be reprising his role as the cyborg.

No additional casting or plot details have been revealed at this time. Deadpool‘s Tim Miller will direct and James Cameron will be producing the new movie. Stay tuned for more info!