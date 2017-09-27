Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 1:08 am

Terrell Owens Gets It 'Hot in Herre' for 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)

Terrell Owens holds his partner Cheryl Burke by her arms while she takes a dip during their performance on Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old former football player performed a Samba with his partner for Latin Night and they used Nelly‘s “Hot in Herre” for their music.

Terrell and Cheryl received a score of 19 out of 30 points for their dance, slightly down from the 20 points they received the night before.

The team was in the bottom two for the first elimination, but they were safe this time.


Terrell​ ​and Cheryl’s – Samba – Dancing with the Stars
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
