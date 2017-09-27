Top Stories
Jane Fonda Responds to Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Questions: 'We Really Want to Talk About That Now?'

Kim Kardashian Slams Fake News Stories & Sources 'Confirming' Details About Her Family

Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 1:51 pm

Tony Goldwyn & Daughter Anna Join Liam Neeson at 'Mark Felt' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Tony Goldwyn is all smiles while posing alongside his daughter Anna Musky-Goldwyn on the red carpet of his latest film Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House held at Writers Guild Theater on Tuesday (September 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 57-year-old actor was also joined by his co-stars Liam Neeson, Julian Morris, producer Jay Roach and director Peter Landesman.

Mark Felt tells the real-life story of the man who went under the alias “Deep Throat” and helped journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncover the Watergate scandal in 1974 – Watch trailer below!


Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
Credit: Adriana M. Barraza, Nicky Nelson; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Anna Musky-Goldwyn, Julian Morris, Liam Neeson, Tony Goldwyn

