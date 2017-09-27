Vin Diesel, Edgar Ramirez, Tom Hanks & More Support Steven Spielberg at HBO Documentary Premiere - Watch Trailer Here!

Vin Diesel is all smiles as he hits the blue carpet with his mother Delora Vincent at the premiere of Spielberg held at Paramount Studios on Tuesday (September 26) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 50-year-old actor and his mom were joined at the event by Edgar Ramirez, Tom Hanks, Martin Short, Vince Vaughn, Josh Gad, Holly Hunter, Julie Delpy, Caroline Goodall, Amy Brenneman, Bob Odenkirk, Neal McDonough and his wife Ruve, as well as Steven Spielberg himself with his wife Kate Capshaw and her daughter Jessica Capshaw.

Through exclusive interviews with actors, family, and the filmmaker himself, this unprecedented documentary pulls back the curtain on the remarkable career of Steven Spielberg. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Liam Neeson, and many more.

Don’t miss the premiere on HBO on Saturday, October 7 – Watch trailer below!



Spielberg (2017) | Official Trailer | HBO