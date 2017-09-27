Watch Debbie Gibson's Final Performance on 'DWTS' 2017

Debbie Gibson was shockingly sent home during Dancing With the Stars‘ latest episode and you can watch her final performance right here.

The 47-year-old singer performed alongside her partner Alan Bersten during the show’s Latin Night on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

Debbie and Alan received a score of 21 out of 30 points for their dance, which was higher than five other contestants. This means that they must not have received many votes after Monday night’s show, so don’t forget to vote for your favorite!



Debbie​ and​ ​Alan’s – Tango – Dancing with the Stars