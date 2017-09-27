Top Stories
Wed, 27 September 2017 at 10:36 pm

What Is the Most Anticipated Album of October 2017? Vote Now!

What Is the Most Anticipated Album of October 2017? Vote Now!

October 2017 is nearly upon us – and so are a whole bunch of new music releases from some incredible acts.

Among some of the most highly anticipated albums? Kelly Clarkson returns with Meaning of Life on October 27, Pink swings back into action with Beautiful Trauma on October 13, Niall Horan breaks out with Flicker on October 20 and EXO member Lay goes it solo with Sheep on October 7.

Which release are you most excited to hear in October?

Place your vote below now – we’ll reveal the result right here on October 1 at 12 pm EST.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Atlantic Records / Capitol Records / RCA Records
Posted to: Beck, EXO, GOT7, Kelela, Kelly Clarkson, Lay, Marilyn Manson, Niall Horan, NU'EST, Pink, Poppy, SF9, St. Vincent, Waka Flocka Flame

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Jesse Williams will have to pay a lot of money in spousal support to his ex - TMZ
  • Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 Streamy Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • Barbra Streisand pens emotional op-ed imagining 2017 with Hillary Clinton as president - TooFab
  • DirecTV is offering refunds for NFL packages due to protest controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr