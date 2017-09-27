'Young Sheldon' Gets Full Series Order After Strong Debut!

Young Sheldon has been picked up for a full series order at CBS!

The show had a special debut this week and was the most watched comedy premiere on any network since 2011.

The premiere was a tease and the series will begin airing in full on Thursday beginning on November 2 at 8:30 PM, right after Big Bang Theory.

Iain Armitage stars in the leading role, with Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, and more also starring. Jim Parsons, who plays the adult version of the character on the show, will also be lending his voice to the show.