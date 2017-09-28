'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman strikes a pose in the latest issue of Schön! magazine, out now.

Here’s what the 25-year-old actor had to say…

On the fame that’s come with 13 Reasons Why: “It’s interesting to be in a position where I suddenly have a following and a platform, but that’s not necessarily fulfilling to me. I didn’t become an actor to have a million Instagram followers. I also don’t think that the amount of followers I have necessarily means I’m going to do the kind of work I want to do: meaningful work.”

On being openly gay: “Maybe I’ve limited my opportunities by being so open about my sexuality, but my thinking is that, if I come out of the gates this way, then it’s not really going to be a big deal in a couple of years.”



On being an activist: “Activism is intrinsic in my being and is always a part of me. I feel that it’s important to be able to do my work as an actor for me to maintain my rights as a gay person in America and for my friends to not have their rights stripped away either.”

On his marriage: “I’m married and, just since this show’s come out, I have a certain lack of anonymity. I’m still coming to terms with [that] and figuring out how to move forward with all these components. I definitely don’t have it figured out. I’m just trying to stay on the boat.”

