Aaron Rodgers Takes on Those Opposed to NFL's Anthem Protest

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been supporting his teammates who kneel for the National Anthem, and took to Instagram to point out a bit of hypocrisy.

The 33-year-old quarterback posted a photo of him and his teammates locking arms, while a cameraman in a hat films them from below.

“I can’t imagine what kind of social media attacks these cameramen must be enduring after taking a knee during the anthem and wearing a hat. #unity #equalityforall #love #cometogether #invitationtojoin” Aaron posted on Instagram along with the photo you can see in the gallery below.

In addition, Aaron wants fans to join in on the protest as well.

“This is about equality,” he said (via ESPN). “This is about unity and love and growing together as a society and starting a conversation around something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for people. “But we’ve got to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we’re going to continue to show love and unity, and this week we’re going to ask the fans to join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together.”