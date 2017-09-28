Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 2:32 am

Andy Samberg (Sort Of) Debuts Baby Daughter on 'Conan' - Watch Now!

Andy Samberg is a brand new dad, and he’s more than proud to show off his baby daughter! Kind of.

The 39-year-old actor and comedian made a hilariously epic intro on Conan on Wednesday night (September 27).

Andy wore a baby carrier and ran out to high-five the crowd, chest bumped a football player and slid across the floor with the fake baby strapped to his chest. (No actual babies were harmed!)

Andy and his wife Joanna Newsom confirmed that they welcomed a baby girl back in August.

Watch Andy‘s funny Conan intro below!
