Thu, 28 September 2017 at 12:47 pm

Ansel Elgort, Cardi B, Sarah Jessica Parker & More Ride the Subway at Airbnb Launch Event in NYC!

Ansel Elgort, Cardi B and Sarah Jessica Parker keep it looking fresh, subway style!

The stars were all in attendance at Airbnb’s New York City Experiences launch event on Tuesday (September 26) in Brooklyn.

As part of the Experiences launch, Sarah is offering four Airbnb guests the opportunity to go on a shopping trip, starting at Bloomingdale’s.

Other stars in attendance at the launch event included DNCE‘s Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle, Michael Strahan and Orange Is The New Black‘s Dascha Polanco.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty Images
