Arie Luyendyk Jr. Takes His 'Bachelor' Girls On a Dog Walk Date

Arie Luyendyk Jr. looks dapper in his tux while walking around The Grove with some of his The Bachelor contestants on Thursday (September 28) in Los Angeles.

All of the contestants were dressed in fun outfits while taking dogs for a walk through the outdoor shopping mall.

There was also a green grass stage set up in the mall’s courtyard with red curtains and a sign that read “Arie’s Amazing Acrodogs.” We’ll have to wait until the show airs for more details on what went down on the date!

More photos were revealed from set earlier this week and Reality Steve has already identified a bunch of the contestants.

