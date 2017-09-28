Top Stories
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Talks Fame & Being Openly Gay

Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child

Playboy Mansion Will Throw a Party in Hugh Hefner's Honor - Details!

Thu, 28 September 2017 at 10:47 pm

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Takes His 'Bachelor' Girls On a Dog Walk Date

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Takes His 'Bachelor' Girls On a Dog Walk Date

Arie Luyendyk Jr. looks dapper in his tux while walking around The Grove with some of his The Bachelor contestants on Thursday (September 28) in Los Angeles.

All of the contestants were dressed in fun outfits while taking dogs for a walk through the outdoor shopping mall.

There was also a green grass stage set up in the mall’s courtyard with red curtains and a sign that read “Arie’s Amazing Acrodogs.” We’ll have to wait until the show airs for more details on what went down on the date!

More photos were revealed from set earlier this week and Reality Steve has already identified a bunch of the contestants.

35+ pictures inside of Arie Luyendyk Jr. on a date at The Grove…

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelorette

