Thu, 28 September 2017 at 2:00 pm

Celebrities Send Love to Julia Louis Dreyfus After Breast Cancer Reveal

Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and since posting the news on social media, she’s been receiving so much support.

Celebrities have been replying to the 56-year-old Emmy winner’s tweet to offer support and well wishes as she battles the disease.

One celebrity who has already replied to Julia is Christina Applegate, who is a breast cancer survivor. “Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want,” she posted as a reply to Julia‘s reveal.

See more support from celebrities below…

Photos: Wenn
