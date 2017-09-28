Celebrities Send Love to Julia Louis Dreyfus After Breast Cancer Reveal
Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and since posting the news on social media, she’s been receiving so much support.
Celebrities have been replying to the 56-year-old Emmy winner’s tweet to offer support and well wishes as she battles the disease.
One celebrity who has already replied to Julia is Christina Applegate, who is a breast cancer survivor. “Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want,” she posted as a reply to Julia‘s reveal.
Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want
— christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017
💌
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) September 28, 2017
Here comes endless Love & Support from all of us! You've got this.
— Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) September 28, 2017
Cancer is no match for you. Stomp it good. xox
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 28, 2017
Sending love
— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) September 28, 2017
On behalf of ALL twitter, I say this: we love you. Yes, all. ❤
— Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) September 28, 2017
❤️❤️❤️
— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) September 28, 2017
I kicked its ass once, I expect the same of you. You've got this. ❤️
— Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) September 28, 2017