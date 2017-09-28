Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 2:02 am

Channing Tatum Trains James Corden for 'Magic Mike Live' - Watch Now!

Channing Tatum and James Corden are showing off their sexiest moves!

The 37-year-old Magic Mike actor and the 39-year-old late night TV host co-starred in a goofy skit for The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night (September 27).

James wants to try out for Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas, but Channing doesn’t believe in him – at first, anyway!

Together, they train hard to put on a show in front of a live audience.

