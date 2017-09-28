Channing Tatum Trains James Corden for 'Magic Mike Live' - Watch Now!

Channing Tatum and James Corden are showing off their sexiest moves!

The 37-year-old Magic Mike actor and the 39-year-old late night TV host co-starred in a goofy skit for The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night (September 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Channing Tatum

James wants to try out for Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas, but Channing doesn’t believe in him – at first, anyway!

Together, they train hard to put on a show in front of a live audience.

Watch James and Channing get their Magic Mike on below!