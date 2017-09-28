Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 9:20 am

Cher Musical Heading to Broadway Next Year!

A musical dedicated to Cher is coming to Broadway!

The Cher Show, based on the life and six-decade career of the icon, will open at the Neil Simon Theatre on Broadway in the Fall of 2018.

“My life as a musical on Broadway. It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre – but that’s probably how my life seems to most people,” Cher said in reaction to the amazing news.

Ahead of the show’s Broadway opening, it will head to Chicago and play several weeks starting on June 12, 2018 at the Oriental Theatre.

The musical features a book by Rick Elice, direction by Jason Moore, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Daryl Waters.

