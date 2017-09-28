Top Stories
Thu, 28 September 2017 at 8:00 am

Darren Criss Continues Filming 'Versace' on Malibu Beach

Darren Criss heads to the beach to film a couple scenes for the upcoming American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace on Tuesday afternoon (September 26) in Malibu, Calif.

The 30-year-old actor was spotted wearing glasses and a white sweater as got into character as Gianni Versace’s murderer Andrew Cunanan.

Late last week, FX released the second teaser promo for the upcoming season of American Crime Story.


The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – Preview

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace is set to premiere in early 2018.
