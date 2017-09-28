Derek Hough Competes in Prince Harry's Invictus Games!

Derek Hough tries out his wheelchair skills as he he participates in a rugby match at the 2017 Invictus Games on Thursday (September 28) in Toronto, Canada.

Watching the 32-year-old pro dancer take part in the match was the game’s founder Prince Harry who was spotted hanging out with fans and friends in the stands.

After the match, Prince Harry met with World War II veterans before attending the WE Day event to help celebrate younger people making a difference in the world.

The day before, Prince Harry was spotted making silly faces for a toddler at the Invictus Games!

